Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Official anthem for UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Baku presented. Report informs music by Ismail Asadov and Ramin Valibayov, words by Ismail Asadov the anthem was sung by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Roya Aykhan and popular singer Miri Yusif.

Project officer is company "Peachline".

Notably, the European Championship will be held on May 5-21 in the capital of Azerbaijan.