Northern Ireland national squad to play against Azerbaijan changes

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changes have been made in squad of Northern Ireland national team for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying group stage match against Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Football Association in Northern Ireland.

Striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Michael Duffy were included in the squad.

Coach Michael O'Neill has ordered both players for the match against Azerbaijan and Croatia.

Jamie Ward earlier included in the staff was injured.

Notably, Northern Ireland - Azerbaijan to be held tomorrow starts at 23: 45.