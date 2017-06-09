Northern Ireland manager speaks about forward, Qarabag FC intends to transfer

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill spoke about forward Kyle Lafferty's future career, which Karabakh FC intends to transfer.

Report informs citing independent.ie, the 47-year old expert expressed his confidence that the player will be a success with his next club: "Kyle Lafferty will be a success with his next club, provided they make him feel loved".

Michael O'Neill believes the key to unlocking Lafferty's undoubted potential is to appreciate his ability: "The main thing for Kyle is he's happy. He needs to play. The last three years have been very, very frustrating for him with his opportunities at first-team level. He's scored a few goals but his opportunities have been very limited, certainly at Norwich. The loan spells at Birmingham and at Rizespor served a purpose but they didn't really go possibly as well as what he may have liked. It's very difficult when you go on loan in the second half of the season after you've not played in the first half; you're kind of playing catch up. That was part of the problem he had in the two loan spells".

Northern Ireland manager wants the forward to play during World Cup qualifier on June 10: "He needs to go somewhere where first of all he's happy that he's valued and if you make Kyle feel like that, he'll do well for you, simple as that. If he goes to a club that really want him, really value him and he makes the right decision in terms of the move he makes, I've no doubts he'll be a good signing for any club. Kyle always steps up if required. He's not in the best condition that we'd like him to be, but for whatever part of the game he plays, I'm sure he'll make sure he does a good job for us".

Notably, Kyle Lafferty has played for Burnley, Glasgow Rangers, Zion, Palermo, Norwich FCs during his career as well as for Çaykur Rizespor and Birmingham FCs in last two seasons on loan. 29-year old Lafferty is a free agent now. Azerbaijani Karabakh FC intends to transfer the player.