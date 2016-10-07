Neymar scores his 300th career goal - VIDEO

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Neymar scored his 300th career goal on Thursday as gave Brazil an early lead against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying. The Barcelona star linked with Manchester City-bound forward Gabriel Jesus to launch a counter-attack that ended with Neymar rolling the ball into an empty net.

Report informs, it was the 24-year-old’s 49th goal for his country at senior level, while he has netted a further 18 at various youth levels for Brazil, including under-17, under-20 and the Olympic side.

He has hit 95 since joining Barca, adding to the 138 he claimed at his first club, Santos.

Neymar’s 49 goals for Brazil leave him trailing only Pele (95), Ronaldo (67), Zico (66) and Romario (56) in the Selecao’s list of all-time top scorers.

In the 63rd minute, Bolivia’s Yasmani Duk landed a vicious elbow to the side of the FC Barcelona star’s head. The result was the right side of Neymar’s face turning into a bloody mess.