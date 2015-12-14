Next stage draw of Champions League to be held today

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ / Today draw of next stage in European Cups on Football will be thrown in Nyon city of Switzerland.
Report informs, firstly, 1/8 final couples in Champions League will be chosen.
In ceremony, to be held at 15:00 Baku time, winners and runners up will be in different baskets. Totally, clubs of 10 countries will attend 1/8 final stage. They will be divided into 2 baskets in accordance with places held in group stage:
Limped out: Real Madrid (Spain), Wolfsburg (Germany), Atletico (Madrid, Spain), Manchester City (England), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern München(Germany), Chelsea (England),Zenit (Russia).
Non-limped out: PSG (France), PSV (the Netherlands), Benfica (Portugal), Juventus (Italy), Roma (Italy), Arsenal (England), Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine), Gent (Belgium)
At 16:00 Baku time, draw of 1/6 final stage of European League will be thrown up. Group winners take place in limped out's basket. Runners-up is in basket of non-limped out's. Clubs of CL are divided between two baskets according to rating.
Limped out: Molde (Norway), Liverpool (England), Krasnodar (Russia), Napoli (Italy), Rapid (Austria), Braga (Portugal), Lazio (Italy), Lokomotiv (Moscow, Russia), Basel (Switzerland), Tottenham (England), Schalke (Germany), Athletic (Bilbao, Spain).
Champions League: Porto (Portugal), Olympiacos (Greece), Manchester United (England), Bayer (Leverkusen, Germany).
Non-limped out: Fenerbahce (Turkey), Sion (Switzerland), Borussia (Dortmund, Germany), Midtjylland (Denmark), Villarreal (Spain), Marselle (France), St-Etienne (France), Sporting (Portugal), Fiorentina (Italy), Anderlecht (Belgium), Sparta (Prague, Czech Republic), Augsburg (Germany).
Champions League: Sevilla (Spain), Valencia (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkey), Shakhtar (Ukraine).
Two teams of same country as well as teams from Russia and Ukraine cannot meet in this stage.
