New FIFA president congratulates 'Karabakh'

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated 'Karabakh', winner of Azerbaijan Premier League.

Report informs, the letter, addressed to Rovnag Abdullayev, President of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) by the new FIFA president, declares.

G.Infantino has congratulated 'Karabakh' on behalf of worldwide football family on the occasion of being winner of 2015/2016 season, qualifying for the Champions League and causing great joy for its fans by beautiful match as well as wished greater success.