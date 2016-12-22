National team of Azerbaijan ranked 90th in FIFA list

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA released the latest rating of 2016.

Report informs, compared to the previous month, position of the Azerbaijani national team has remained unchanged.

Tem led by Robert Prosinecki took 90th place and currently has 386 points.

As for competitors of the Azerbaijani national team in 2018 World Cup qualifying group stage, Germany took 3rd place with 1433 points, Northern Ireland ranked 32nd with 767 points, Czech Republic - 43 th with 671 points, San Marino- 202 th place with 17 points, Norway - 83 with 422 points.

Turkey ranked 24th with 851 points, Brazil - 2nd with 1544 points and Argentina is first with 1634 points.