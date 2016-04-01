Milli Majlis will be presented a draft on match-fixing

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Investigation of fixed matches concerns me most of all. Unfortunately, our work is not satisfactory. I am not satisfied with the work by me'.

Report was told by Chief of AFFA (Association of Football Federation of Azerbaijan) Legal and HR Department Ramish Maliyev.

According to him, a number objective reasons exist for the lack of investigation results on the fixed matches: 'Of course, there may be subjective reasons, too. We are preparing a draft on amendments of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We will present it to Milli Majlis in June. Azerbaijan has joined the Conventionon the Manipulation of Sports Competitions in the framework of the Council of Europe. After these amendments to the legislation and receiving certain information, will send the documents to law enforcement agencies. They will begin an investigation and we will support them. I hope in results'.

Notably, more claims on fixed matches in Azerbaijan are related with I division matches.