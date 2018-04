Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Lionel Messi, Argentine player of Barcelona doubled in the first half against Celta at Copa del Rey 1/8 finals.

Report informs, so, Messi moved into top 10 scorers of Spanish cup with 46 goals to his name.

Now striker Telmo Zarra tops the list. He scored 81 goals in 1939-1957.