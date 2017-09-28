Meeting between North Korea and Malaysia national teams postponed again

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifier between North Korea and Malaysia scheduled to October 5 in Pyongyang has been postponed.

Report informs citing theTASS, this is due to a travel ban on Malaysian citizens visiting North Korea.

The match having previously been scheduled for March 28 and June 8 due to the deteriorated relationship between the two countries.

Notably, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia issued a travel ban on its citizens visiting North Korea.