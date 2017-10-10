Media: Robert Prosinečki requests 800,000 EUR to manage Slovenia team

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head coach of the national team of Azerbaijan Robert Prosinečki may become a head coach of Slovenia.

Report informs referring to Slovenian media, the Croatian specialist said he was ready to take this post for 800,000 euros a year.

However, President of the Slovenian Football Union Radenko Mijatović said they can not pay that much money”.

Slovenian national team dismissed head coach Srecko Katanec several days ago. At present, besides Robert Prosinečki, Ivica Osim, Miroslav Blažević, Matyaj Kek, Safet Sušić and Marcel Koller are nominated for this post.