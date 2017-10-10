 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Robert Prosinečki requests 800,000 EUR to manage Slovenia team

    Rade Mijatovic: We can't pay that much money© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head coach of the national team of Azerbaijan Robert Prosinečki may become a head coach of Slovenia. 

    Report informs referring to Slovenian media, the Croatian specialist said he was ready to take this post for 800,000 euros a year.

    However, President of the Slovenian Football Union Radenko Mijatović said they can not pay that much money”.

    Slovenian national team dismissed head coach Srecko Katanec several days ago. At present, besides Robert Prosinečki, Ivica Osim, Miroslav Blažević, Matyaj Kek, Safet Sušić and Marcel Koller are nominated for this post.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi