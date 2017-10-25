 Top
    Manchester United player beaten after Azerbaijani championship match

    He was beaten by parent of Inter's player

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ A massive brawl has taken place after the Inter-Manchester United match of the Azerbaijani championship held among players under age of 14 (U-14).

    Report informs, during the incident Manchester United's Raul Mammadov was hit by Mushvig Amirhuseynov, father of Inter player Tural Amirhuseynov.

    After listening to the parties and participants the Disciplinary Committee has banned Tural Amirhuseynov's parent from entering stadiums where football matches were held and both clubs instructed to hold trainings at a higher level.

