Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester City player Vincent Kompany limped off for a long time.

Report informs, the captain received injury during match with Newcastle.

Head coach Pep Guardiola said injury is serious and that the defender will not be able to help the club for a long time.

Notably, Vincent Kompany played eight matches this season. The 31-year-old defender came back into the fold for the win over Bournemouth last week.