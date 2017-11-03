Manager Gurban Gurbanov's powers announced

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The final decision on administrative staff of the national football team of Azerbaijan will be given by new coach Gurban Gurbanov.

Report informs, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov said.

He said that these personnel will be presented to a 45-year-old specialist. The Secretary-General said that the team will no more need a translator.

E. Mammadov said that Gurbanov will also take over the duties of AFFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert.

AFFA Secretary General also touched upon the nationalization policy. He noted that, in this case the new coach of the team will say the last word.

According to him, transition to a single system will lead to personnel reforms: "Of course, there will be changes. We hope that Qarabag will at least reach 1/16 finals of the Europa League after the end of group stage.

Later, discussions will be held with coaches. We will introduce the concept of national team philosophy and come to an appropriate decision. Each member of the football family must work for the same purpose, and help G. Gurbanov to achieve good results. Of course, he will bring his assistants”.

Secretary General said that coaches on low age groups will be determined on the recommendation of Gurban Gurbanov.

"We will try our best to follow a single system, to have a philosophy", he said.

Notably, AFFA will sign a six-year contract with Gurban Gurbanov.