Man United and Atletico players can be punished due to fixed match - VIDEO

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutors are asking for a two-year prison sentence and a six-year ban for the case involving clubs Levante and Real Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Report informs citing the Marca, the match between Levante and Zaragoza was held in May 2011 when Zaragoza won with a score of 2:1.

Among the players accused are Herrera, Leicester City's Vicente Iborra, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez and River Plate captain Leonardo Ponzio.

Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is facing the same sentence if found guilty in the case.

Notably, the six-year ban from soccer would be valid outside of Spain as well. It is unlikely those being accused would face prison time if found guilty because sentences of two years or less are often suspended in Spain.