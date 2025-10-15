Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader

Argentina captain Lionel Messi provided two assists in the 6-0 win over Puerto Rico, reaching 60 total to surpass Neymar (58) and Landon Donovan (58) as the top assist-maker in men's international football history, Report informs via Goal.

Messi is also just two assists away from 400 in his professional career. Argentina wrapped up its US tour with another dominant performance in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Argentina's opponent - Puerto Rico - posed little threat in Miami, and Messi found yet another way to make history. The Albiceleste captain didn't score in the 6-0 victory at Chase Stadium but set up goals for Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martínez, both of whom finished with braces. Gonzalo Montiel and an own goal from Steven Echevarria completed the rout.