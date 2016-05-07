 Top
    Leicester owner scoops £2.5million casino win after Premier League triumph

    Thai billionaire strikes big on celebration night out

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha raked in £2.5million at a casino, just three days after the club won the Premier League.

    The Thai billionaire, 58, has been partying ever since 5,000/1 outsiders the Foxes became champions on Monday night, Report informs referring to The Sun.

    It is understood that he and friends visited the city’s Genting Casino, right, on Wednesday.

    After a session on the card tables, he walked out with enough money to pay for all the Mercedes cars he plans to give the players to mark their triumph.

    Vichai is hugely popular at the King Power Stadium where he sometimes provides free beers to fans.

