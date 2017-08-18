Kuwaiti referees attend training camp at Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Kuwait Football Association has appealed to AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) to assist referees in conducting a training camp in Baku.

Report informs, according to the appeal, training camp of Kuwaiti referees started in Baku Olympic Stadium today. Trainings to run till September 6, will be conducted by local fitness coach.

Test and certification will be conducted at the end of the training process.