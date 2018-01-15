Kosovo not invites legionaries to match with Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Kosovo national team will not invite legionary footballers to the friendly match with Azerbaijan national team.

Report informs referring to the official website of Kosovo Football Federation , the invitation will be sent to the local championship players, for the match to be held in Antalya, Turkey on February 2.

AFFA and FKK will sign agreement for friendly match today. The parties have already reached the preliminary agreement.

Azerbaijan national team was supposed to play a friendly match with Georgia on February 2. Afterwards at the request of Georgian Football Federation the match was postponed. On January 30 the rival team for friendly match will be Moldova.

In 2016, Kosovo was accepted as a member of UEFA, becoming the 55th member of European football's governing body.