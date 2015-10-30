Khazar Lankaran Central Stadium flooded - PHOTOS

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Since last night, the continuous rains have led to rising water levels in Lyankyaranchay.

Report, as a result of high water Khazar Lankaran central stadium flooded.

Water began to flood the stadium from the gate.Report was told by spokesperson of the club Hussein Dzhabrailoglu, they actually stayed in the blockade:" The water level has reached 35 cm.Water flooded the area in front of the administrative building and moving to the main site."