Kazakhstan selects new national football team coach late January

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ On December 28, was launched the first round of vote to determine the head coach of Kazakhstan National Team. Results of voting would be mandatory for pursuance by Federation if the amount of voters no less than 50 thousand people, Reports informs the Football Federation of Kazakhstan says.

During 18 days the number of voters was 2600 people (1755 votes for foreign specialist and 845 for local specialist).

By the end of January Football Federation of Kazakhstan will announce the name of head coach of the Kazakhstan National Team.