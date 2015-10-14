 Top
    ​Karabakh's former coach found dead in his bathroom - VIDEO

    The funeral are to be held today

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The former coach of Karabakh and Khazar Lankaran, 63-year-old Tayfun Gursel has died.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Gursel was found in a bathroom in his own apartment in Demre, Turkish province of Antalya.

    After a forensic autopsy, the body was transferred to his daughter, the famous Turkish model Ece Gursel. The death of the former coach of the Turkish national team was caused by a heart attack. The funeral will be held today.

    Tayfunn Gursel performed as footballer Eskisheherspor FC, Antalyaspor FC and the Turkish national team.

