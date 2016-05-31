'Kapaz' FC signs contract with 16 footballers

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja's Kapaz FC has signed new contracts with 5 new footballers.

Report informs citing official website of the club, Novruz Mammadov from Ravan, Vugar Baybalayev and Tural Gurbatov from Khazar Lankaran, Nijat Gurbanov from Zira and David Karimi from Aghsu included in Kapaz squad.

According to the recommendation of head coach Shahin Diniyev, contract extended with 11 players. Contracts with goalkeepers Tadas Simaitis and Ayyub Aliyev, defenders Tural Akhundov, Tural Narimanov and Azad Karimov, midfielders Shahriyar Rahimov, Orkhan Aliyev, Jeyhun Javadov and Karim Diniyev, attackers Tural Rzayev and Julien Ebah have been renewed.

1-year deal was reached with them. In addition to these players, contract also has been renewed with Dario Frederiko till in the course of last season.

However, 6 footballers separated from the team. They are Namig Alasgarov, Tarlan Guliyev (both lease expired), Elvin Jabrayilli, Khazar Garibov, Bakhtiyar Sultanov and Junior Osvaldo. Their contracts have expired.

Notably, Kapaz finished 2015/2016 season at 5th place with 56 points and qualified for participation in the Champions League.