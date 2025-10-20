Juventus hand new contract extension to Rugani

Juventus have officially announced that centre-back Daniele Rugani has put pen to paper on a new contract extension, which will tie him to the club until the summer of 2028, Report informs via Football Italia.

Rugani, who spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Ajax, returned to Turin in the summer, spent the first five Serie A matches of the campaign on the bench, but has since started in the last two following an injury to Gleison Bremer.

He had been due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but now there is no risk of the 31-year-old walking away for free in June.

The latest contract extension will run until the summer of 2028, at which point Rugani will be 33 years of age.

He and his teammates will next be in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, before returning to Serie A action on Sunday to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Daniele Rugani has renewed his contract with the Juventus Men's First Team until 30 June 2028, committing his future to the Bianconeri.

The journey together began in 2012, when a young Daniele walked through the gates of Vinovo for the first time to wear the Juventus shirt, starting his career with the Primavera team.

From then on, he grew steadily, slowly maturing to become the man, the professional and the footballer he is today.

Among the players currently in the squad, Rugani is the one who has won the most matches both in Serie A (90) and in all competitions (111) while wearing the Juventus shirt.

His experience and availability have made him a defensive guarantee for the Bianconeri, whilst he has also helped out in attack, scoring 11 goals in his 152 total appearances with Juventus.

Rugani's is a story of victories and trophies, but also of the ability to get back up after going through difficult times. A story that continues, together, until 2028," a statement on the club website read.