Jordan prince Ali to stand for FIFA presidency

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Jordanian royal Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, a close ally of UEFA President Michel Platini, announced plans on Tuesday to challenge for the leadership of world football's scandal-hit governing body FIFA, Report informs citing Reuters.

"I am seeking the presidency of FIFA because I believe it is time to shift the focus away from administrative controversy and back to sport," vice-president of FIFA Prince Ali said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This was not an easy decision. It came after careful consideration and many discussions with respected FIFA colleagues over the last few months", he added.

Head of FIFA to be elected in May, 2015.

Also FIFA present head Joseph Blatter and former secretary general of the association Jerome Champagne to challenge for this post.