    ​Head coach of Germany: Azerbaijan will organize the European Championship at high-level

    Meikel Schoenweitz: I am sure that the organizers will cope with this

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are very honored to be in Baku. The upcoming European Championship is of great importance for us. We will do our best, good luck to win here." Report was told by the head coach of German U-17 national team MeikelSchoenweitz.

    36-year-old specialist said that he is sure about the high level of organizing the European Championship in Baku: "I was here at the time of the draw as well. At that time, I have witnessed that Azerbaijan is seriously preparing for this event. I'm sure the organizers will cope with this. The European Championship will be held in the country at the highest level."

    The European Championships will start on May 5. Teams of Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina are in Group B.

