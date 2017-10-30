Head of "Keshla" FC Supervisory Board: Nobody can be brought forcefully to football - INTERVIEW

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with Zaur Akhundov, Chairman of Supervisory Board of "Keshla" football club to Report.

- Was the appointment of new head coach made for the position of Zaur Svanadze who has been dismissed?

- The team has been entrusted to Ramiz Mammadov for now. Four rounds have left till the end of the second circle. He will lead "Keshla" until that period.

- What was the reason of Zaur Svanadze’s dismissal, was it due to results or there were other factors?

- We mutually agreed to terminate the contract. We invited him, thanked for his work and decided for make a change.

- What was unsatisfying in the work of Svanadze?

- The work was going on. But this is a football. Change of player and head coach happens here. It was considered so. The team lost in the last four matches without scoring a goal. Svanadze also said he is tired and wants to go back home. So there was no serious resentment.

- Footballers also said they were tired. Such situation arose due to salary delays or problem was with squad’s scarceness?

- It is true, we have difficulties in terms of team. Since there is transfer ban the team plays with the same footballers. But it cannot be shown as 100% reason. Sanction can be imposed on any club. They should have played. It seems that fresh momentum is needed. I regard it that way.

- Don’t you see any blame in footballers?

- I see blame in everyone.

- There are claims that after the match with "Zira" FC ended in a draw 1:1 in the sixth round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL), you entered the dressing room and insulted the footballers. To which extent is that true? If it is so, can this incident be the reason that "Keshla" did not score a goal and lost all four games after that match?

- No, it has never happened. A lot of things happen in dressing room. Such issues happen during the break. There was nothing insulting. There is no need even for that.

- There are rumors that Ramiz Mammadov’s appointment for head coach positions will take place in the beginning of season. How do you accept the accusations in terms of making a trap?

- I reiterate. The team was entrusted to Ramiz Mammadov for four matches. We will come back to head coach issue in December. Then it will be known whether the team will be entrusted to local or foreign head coach. Mammadov is in charge of "Keshla" till the end of the first half of season. There can be no other discussion. Regarding ‘making a trap’ they are all nonsense. I officially state it as a head of the club.

- Do you think the appointment of Ramiz Mammadov will be accepted unequivocally?

- Our team needs a result.

- Do you think it will give the result?

- Four games left, let’s wait. We will see what happens. Ramiz Mammadov will have to show his professionalism and all skills in a short time. We have not much time. He accepted the team in a very difficult situation. I reiterate in the last four games the team did not score a goal and lost all games. It will also be difficult for him. But what can we do? This is a football. We should reconcile with everything.

- The unsuccessful playing of "Araz" futsal team in the main stage of UEFA Cup was unexpected. You said you will take measures after that…

- In January you will see this. After the end of the first circle of Azerbaijan Premier League we will take measures. Currently the main target is to ensure successful playing of national team in the final stage of European championship 2018 to be held in Slovenia. But there will be drastic changes in "Araz" as well.

- It seems you have great burden on you. You must make changes both in "Keshla" and "Araz". Will you manage to do that?

- Perhaps, yes. There were more difficult days than this and we worked. Such issues require time and right steps. I believe we will make right decisions.

- About 4000 fans attended the first match of your team under the name of "Keshla". But after the first part most of them left the tribunes. Were they brought to stadium forcefully?

- The people are forcefully brought to other places. Nobody can be brought into football forcefully. The change of Inter’s name into "Keshla" make football also attracting for people in "Keshla". It will be so from now on.

- Will we see a lot of fans in your home matches again?

- Certainly, everyone would wish so. A match without fans is not a football. But the team must play well. Fans can be attracted to football with successful results. The last game very disappointed us. Besides losing, the team could not show any game. It was a sad situation. But there is a way out from every situation. We will find this way and our team will start to succeed. Serious work is being carried out in this direction.

- How is the situation with wages?

- Everything is in order. Wages for September was paid and incentive payments will be given next week. Being frankly, there is no resentment regarding issue of money in the team.