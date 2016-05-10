Head coach in Azerbaijan suspended from football for a year

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Shamkir" head coach Kamran Alibabayev at Azerbaijani First Division suspended from football for 12 months by the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA.

Report informs, at 18th minute of the match against CSKA Alibabayev entered the stadium and gave instruction to his team to not to continue the game.

In addition, K. Alibabayev threatened panel of judges and insulted them.As a result, there was a 10-minute mandatory break. Disciplinary Committee fined the club in the amount of 1,500 AZN.

Moreover, the club was fined in the amount of 500 AZN and given a technical defeat for failing to attend the match "Shahdag" - "Şərurspor".