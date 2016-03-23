Head Coach: 'I am satisfied with the match against the Netherlands'

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'We played well. I am satisfied with the match both from defense and attack viewpoint'.

Report informs, head coach of our national team Tino Perez told to affa.az after Netherlands-Azerbaijan match, held at play-off stage of Futsal World Cup qualifying round.

'In addition, we could carry out preventive measures as if we know plans of the rival in advance. However, we should not be confident regarding return match. We should be aggressive and willing at Baku match. Only if we got profitable result in return match, we can celebrate qualifying for the World Cup,' the head coach said.