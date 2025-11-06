Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FK

Qarabag FK considers the draw with Chelsea (England) a successful result, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference, Report informs.

He shared his impressions after the UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea: "Congratulations to our fans. Our Victory Day is coming up. We consider this draw a worthy result and especially appreciate the dedication of our players. They fought like true Azerbaijanis. For the first time, we earned points against an English club. Today, we could have ended up without any points. Tough matches await us."

The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended 2-2.