    Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FK

    Football
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 08:47
    Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FK

    Qarabag FK considers the draw with Chelsea (England) a successful result, Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference, Report informs.

    He shared his impressions after the UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea: "Congratulations to our fans. Our Victory Day is coming up. We consider this draw a worthy result and especially appreciate the dedication of our players. They fought like true Azerbaijanis. For the first time, we earned points against an English club. Today, we could have ended up without any points. Tough matches await us."

    The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended 2-2.

    Qarabag FK Chelsea UEFA Champions League
    Qurban Qurbanov: "Çelsi" ilə matçda heç-heçəni uğurlu hesab edirik"
    Гурбан Гурбанов: Ничья с "Челси" - достойный результат для "Карабаха"

