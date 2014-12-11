Georgian Football Federation officials hold talks with Kakhaber Tskhadadze

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgian Football Federation (GFF) Zviad Sichinava and Secretary General Revaz Arveladze met with the head coach of Azerbaijani club "Inter", Kakhaber Tskhadadze. Report informs referring to the neighboring country's press, the meeting was held in Baku.

Tskhadadze was proposed to be a head coach of Georgian national team. The realization of 46-year-old expert's appointment to the national team is not known yet. It was stated that GFF considers several options. Most of the candidates on the list are foreigners. Also, today Sichinava and Arveladze are expected to leave for the capital of the Netherlands- Amsterdam to talk to one of the local experts.

The head of the Georgian team Kakhaber Tskhadadze said recently that he does not think of heading to Georgian national team and he aimed to qualify for the group stage of the Europe League with "Inter".