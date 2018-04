Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala FC footballer Bagaliy Dabo has outperformed bombardiers of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) in 2016/2017 season.

Report informs, 30-year-old striker scored a goal in the 32st minute of the away match against Keshla FC in the 20th round. French forward scored his 12th goal in the current championship.

Notably, Gabala FC footballer Philip Ozobic and former goalkeeper of Keshla Rauf Aliyev scored 11 goals.