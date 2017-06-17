Fuad Musayev will be buried in Yasamal cemetery

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Body of first president of AFFA Fuad Musayev will be brought to Baku from Moscow tonight. Former general secretary of the union Chingiz Ismayilov said to Report that, farewell ceremony will take place on June 18 in Taza Pir mosque.

After the funeral prayer at 14: 00 deceased will be buried next to his parents in Yasamal cemetery.

Notably, Fuad Musayev died of kidney disease yesterday at the age of 79. He was president of AFFA in 1992 - 2003 years.