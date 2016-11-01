Fourth round of Champions League starts today

Baku. 1 November.REPORT.AZ/ Champions League 4th round will start today.

Report informs, on the first day, 8 matches will be held at Groups A, B, C and D. French FC PSG of Group A will play away match with Basel FC of Switzerland. Arsenal will play against Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

Turkish FC Beşiktaş of Group B will play home match with Napoli FC of Italy. Other match of the group will be held between Benfica FC of Portigal and Dynamo (Kiev) of Ukraine.

Major match will be played in England. Manchester City will receive Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid will hold a match with Russian FC Rostov at Group D, Bavaria to play against Dutch FC PSV.

Champions League, group matches, 4th round

Group A

23:45. Basel (Switzerland) - PSG (France)

23:45. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Arsenal (England)

Points: Arsenal - 7. PSG - 7. Basel - 1. Ludogorets - 1

Group B

21:45 Beşiktaş (Turkey) - Napoli (Italy)

23:45. Benfica (Portugal) - Dinamo (Kiev, Ukraine)

Points: Napoli - 6. Beşiktaş - 5. Benfica - 4. Dynamo - 1

Group C

23:45. Borussia (Mönchengladbach, Germany) - Celtic (Scotland)

23:45. Manchester City (England) - Barcelona (Spain)

Points: Barcelona - 9. Manchester City - 4. Borussia - 3. Celtic - 1

Group D

23:45. Atletico (Madrid, Spain) - Rostov (Russia)

23:45. PSV (the Netherlands) - Bavaria (Germany)

Points: Atletico - 9. Bavaria - 6. PSV - 1. Rostov - 1.

Notably, other matches will be held on November 2.