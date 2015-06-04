Former member of FIFA's executive committee admits that he took bribery

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ A former member of FIFA's executive committee Chuck Blazer confessed that he took bribery in the selection of the host countries for the world championships.

Report informs referring to Tass, C.Blazer stated that he received a bribe to support implementation of World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

"I and other members of FIFA's executive committee agreed to take a bribe of for the selection of South Africa to host the World Cup in 2010," he said.