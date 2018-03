Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ National football team of Azerbaijan will hold a friendly match on March 26, 2016.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association), the first rival will be the team of Kazakhstan.

The game will take place in the framework of a training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

Notably, this will be the first game of the Azerbaijani national team in 2016.