    Final players for European Golden Boy award named

    Italian newspaper Tuttosport announced 3 nominees

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The final three players for the prestigious Golden Boy award have been named.

    Report informs citing Goal.com, Italian newspaper Tuttosport has announced 3 nominees.

    These are French national team members Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) and Brazil national team member Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

    The winner, who will follow in the footsteps of Renato Sanches, who is currently on loan at Swansea from Bayern Munich, will be revealed on October 23. 

