​Fifa: Sepp Blatter to quit as president amid corruption scandal

Baku. 02 June. REPORT.AZ/ Sepp Blatter says he will resign as president of football's governing body Fifa amid a corruption scandal.

Report informs citing BBC, in announcing his exit, the 79-year-old Swiss has called an extraordinary Fifa congress "as soon as possible" to elect a new president.

Blatter was re-elected last week, despite seven top Fifa officials being arrested two days before the vote as part of a US prosecution.

But he said: "My mandate does not appear to be supported by everybody."

"I am very much linked to Fifa and its interests. Those interests are dear to me and this is why I am taking this decision," added Blatter.

"What counts most to me is the institute of Fifa and football around the world."