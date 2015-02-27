Fans of 'Besiktas' FC set a new record

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fans of Turkish club Besiktas during the second match of the Europe League 1/16 Cup set a new record. Report informs, 63,324 fans watched the match between Besiktas and Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium Ataturk.

This is the largest number of fans in the history of the UEFA Europe League.

The previous match, which took place in England, ended in victory for the hosts.

The return match ended with the score 1: 0 in favor of Besiktas.Total score was equal, so it was played extra time, during which the result remained the same.The winner was determined as a result of a penalty shootout.

At the end of the day, Black Eagles got the right to go to the next round with a score of 5:4.