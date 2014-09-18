​Famous Ukrainian footballer dies tragically

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ex-player of Kyiv FC "Dynamo" and national team of Ukraine, the former assistant coach of Makhachkala FC "Anzhi" Andriy Gusin died in a motorbike accident at the Chaika Raceway outside Kyiv.

Report informs citing sport.ua, the director of Chaika Raceway stated that, it happened at 2 p.m at the local time, Wednesday, September 17. Gusin fell off a motorbike while riding at a race track. Not coming to senses, Andriy died. Andriy Gusin had a wife and three children.