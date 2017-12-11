Europa League last 32 fixtures draw ceremony starts

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ 32 draw in the European Football League was held today.

Report informs, draw ceremony started in the Swiss city of Nyon and competitors have been identified.

Denmark’s Copenhagen dismissed by Qarabag FC from competition at the play-off stage of the Champions League will meet Spain's Atletico club that played with Azerbaijani representative.

Results of the draw:

Last 32 fixtures

Borussia Dortmund, Germany - Atalanta (Italy)

OGC Nice (France) - Locomotive (Moscow, Russia)

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Atletico (Madrid, Spain)

Spartak Moscow (Russia) - Athletic (Bilbao, Spain)

AEK (Athens, Greece) - Dynamo (Kiev, Ukraine)

Celtic (Scotland) - Zenit (Russia)

Napoli (Italy) - Leipzig (Germany)

Srvena Zvezda (Serbia) - MOIK (Moscow, Russia)

Lyon (France) - Villarreal (Spain)

Real Sociedad (Spain) - Salsburg (Austria)

Partizan (Serbia) - Viktoria (Plzen, Czech Republic)

Steaua București (Romania) - Lazio (Italy)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - Milan (Italy)

Astana (Kazakhstan) - Sport (Portugal)

Ostersund (Sweden) - Arsenal (England)

Marcel (France) - Braqa (Portugal)

Notably, the games will be held on February 15 and 22. The first matches will be on the fields of the first mentioned teams.