    Europa League: Group stage draw was held

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Group stage draw held for Europa League 2017-2018 season. 

    Report informs, as a result of the draw held in Monaco, 48 teams divided into 12 groups.

    Azerbaijani representatives will not participate in this tournament for the first time in the past three years.

    Turkish teams Başakşehir and Konyaspor recognized their opponents.

    Denmark’s Copenhagen and Moldovan Sheriff are included in the same group.

    Famous retired footballers Henrik Larsson and Eric Abidal had a toss-up.

    THE DRAW IN FULL

    Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague

    Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu

    Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

    Group D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, NK Rijeka, AEK Athens

    Group E: Lyon, Everton,Atalanta, Apollon Limassol

    Group F: FC Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, FC Zlin

    Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, FC Lugano

    Group H: Arsenal,BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade

    Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria Guimaraes, Konyaspor

    Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersunds

    Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse Arnhem.

    Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje

    Notably, the matches of the first round will be held on September 14 and last round matches on December 7.

