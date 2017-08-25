Europa League: Group stage draw was held

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Group stage draw held for Europa League 2017-2018 season.
Report informs, as a result of the draw held in Monaco, 48 teams divided into 12 groups.
Azerbaijani representatives will not participate in this tournament for the first time in the past three years.
Turkish teams Başakşehir and Konyaspor recognized their opponents.
Denmark’s Copenhagen and Moldovan Sheriff are included in the same group.
Famous retired footballers Henrik Larsson and Eric Abidal had a toss-up.
THE DRAW IN FULL
Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu
Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir
Group D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, NK Rijeka, AEK Athens
Group E: Lyon, Everton,Atalanta, Apollon Limassol
Group F: FC Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, FC Zlin
Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, FC Lugano
Group H: Arsenal,BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade
Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria Guimaraes, Konyaspor
Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersunds
Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse Arnhem.
Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje
Notably, the matches of the first round will be held on September 14 and last round matches on December 7.
