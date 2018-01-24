Elkhan Mammadov: We look forward for interesting match

© Report

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ “We look forward for interesting match. The group stage of competition will be over within three months.

Report informs, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov told AFFA official website commenting the results of UEFA Nations League draw.

He said from outside Faroe Islands, Malta and Kosovo seem to be low rating teams: “But considering that our team will play two matches within three days and one of the matches will be held at home, another away, it is clear that the competition won’t be easy. Of course, our purpose should be about taking the first level, thought - gaining victory in each game. Our rivals also will compete to earn points. In this regard, none of the matches will be easy. We will watch intensive competition. Mission is possible.”