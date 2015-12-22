Date of new election to AFFA Clubs Committee announced

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Date and place of last meeting of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Clubs Committee (CC) in 2015 announced.

Report informs, event will be held at 'Boulevard Hotel Baku' on December 24.

Main issue of agenda of the meeting, to be held at 11:00 a.m. Baku time, will be election of new CC chair. At present, Committee is lead by Tuygun Nadirov, Vice-President of 'Khazar Lankaran' FC. Present regulations does not forbid his reelection.

Analyzing of first tour of season and ways out of financial crisis faced by the majority of clubs will be discussed, too.

Decision on establishment of AFFA Clubs Committee has been declared on November 25, 2014.