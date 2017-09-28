Date and place of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying draw announced

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying draw ceremony will be held in Dublin, Ireland. Report informs referring to the official website of Football Association of Ireland the event is set for December 2, 2018.

Among 650 guests who will head to Dublin there will be 300 representatives and 350 media representatives. The event will be broadcasted live to an audience of 150 million across the world.

UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be staged in 13 European cities including Baku.

Three group stage matches and one ¼ final stage match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Semifinal and final matches will be hosted at Wembley stadium in London, England.