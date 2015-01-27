AFFA to report in conference in March

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The next report conference of AFFA will be held in "Hilton" hotel on March 6. Report informs, The agenda of the conference to be organized in accordance with the Charter of AFFA was included nine issues.

After the greeting by the president of federation and checking the compositions of the meeting, the report on the activities of Executive Committee of the Association approved by the president will be presented, the financial statements will be confirmed, the report of independent auditors and the AFFA's Audit and Inspection Committee will be listened. Then the next year's budget will be approved, the elections will be held for any vacant position and AFFA members' suggestions will be accepted. Other issues will also be discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will start at 11:00 a.m.