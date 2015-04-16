Daniel Lucas: European Games are good chance to show myself"

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Daniel Lucas is one of the possible participants who will represent Azerbaijan in "Baku-2015" European Games in the men's artistic gymnastics. A gymnast who hopes to win a medal in the category of rings, said that he trained hard for it. Speaking about plans for the near future, Lucas noted that his target is to perform successfully at a large number of games and to be a winner.

Only 60 days left to the first Baku European Games, which will feature 20 sports, including gymnastics disciplines. Overall, about 450 of gymnasts will compete for 34 sets of medals.

Men's Artistic Gymnastics, one of the oldest and most prestigious disciplines in the world of sport, will also be presented in this large-scale event. Three gymnasts who will compete for eight sets of medals in the all-around, team competition, as well as in the individual events will represent our country at the men's artistic gymnastics competitions.

Daniel Lucas is one of the possible participants from Azerbaijan. Traditionally, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation took an interview with him to see how he have got involved in gymnastics and what he expects from the upcoming European Games.

Report presents interview of Daniel Lucas referring to the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation:

-Tell us how you got involved in gymnastics. Why did you choose this sport?

-I got involved in gymnastics because my older sister did gymnastics and I thought it looked fun. I chose gymnastics because I thought it looked easy and I wanted to be with my sister and watch her do her skills.

- How do you think, could you perform in any other sport?

- I think I would be a pretty good football player. I’m a little short for it but I think I could be good at it.

- How do you deal with your emotions on the day of competition? Have you any special secrets of self-control?

- I deal with my emotions by thinking about my family and I just always try to do my best for them and Lubo [Daniel’s first coach].

- What do you think is the most important aspect in any sport?

- I think the most important aspect of any sport is trying your hardest and never giving up until you reach your goals.

- How dangerous is to be engaged in professional sports, or does it depend on the sport?

- Well, any sport has its own danger level but it really does depends on sport.

- Do you have an idol in the sport?

- Yes! My idol in the sport is my first coach Lubomir Gveraskov. He has been my idol since the day I met him and will always be my idol.

- Tell us about your sports plans for the near future.

- My sports plan for the near future are to do good at more competitions and try to get my name out there.

- What do the European Games mean for you and how do you prepare for them?

- The European Games for me is a good way to get my way out there and possibly medals on rings. I’m preparing for them by training hard and working toward my goals.

- If we move a little bit away from sport - do you have any aspirations or dreams that you want to achieve?

- I’ve always wanted to be an actor after I got done with gymnastics, but my real dream is to be a veterinarian because I just love animals so much! So either becoming an actor or becoming a veterinarian would be awesome.

- Are you able to combine sport with normal life?

- Well to me sport is pretty much normal life. Whenever I have any down time I normally just watch movies or T.V. shows and that’s about as normal as it gets.

- Tell us about your family.

- My family is the best! I have two sisters – one older and one younger and I have an older brother and of course my parents. They all have always been so supportive of my dreams and goals and I couldn’t have asked for a better family!

- Do you have a loved one?

- No, I don’t.

- What do your fans usually shout, and want do you want to hear from them?

- The little amount of fans I have usually shout out either “Go Danny!” or “You can do it Daniel!” If I hear somebody cheering for me that would be good enough it wouldn’t matter what they would say.

- What would you like to tell them?

- I would like to tell them, and not just my fans but also everybody for any sport or even if they aren’t in a sport I would like to tell them. Keep working hard, keep pushing forward. The road ahead may be a tough one, but stay strong. You started for a reason now go out there and make it happen!