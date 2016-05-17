Composition of Azerbaijani national team changes

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The composition of national football team of Azerbaijan, which will attend a training camp in Austria on 23 May, was changed.

Report informs, player of "Gabala" football club, Elvin Jamalov excluded from the composition.

The reason was the injury of the footballer. Instead, the team has invited to the club Budag Nasirov from "Kapaz" FC.

Notably, during the training camps, which will last up to June 4, Azerbaijani team will hold friendly matches against Andorra, Macedonia and Canada.