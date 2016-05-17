 Top
    Close photo mode

    Composition of Azerbaijani national team changes

    Footballer of Gabala FC will not participate in the training camp

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The composition of national football team of Azerbaijan, which will attend a training camp in Austria on 23 May, was changed.

    Report informs, player of "Gabala" football club, Elvin Jamalov excluded from the composition.

    The reason was the injury of the footballer. Instead, the team has invited to the club Budag Nasirov from "Kapaz" FC.

    Notably, during the training camps, which will last up to June 4, Azerbaijani team will hold friendly matches against Andorra, Macedonia and Canada.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi