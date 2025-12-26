Clément Turpin named Best Male Referee of 2025 by IFFHS
- 26 December, 2025
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named the Best Male Referee of 2025.
According to Report, citing the official IFFHS website, French referee Clément Turpin ranked first with 65 points.
Another French referee, François Letexier, and Polish referee Szymon Marciniak shared second and third place, each earning 55 points.
