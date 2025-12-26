Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Clément Turpin named Best Male Referee of 2025 by IFFHS

    Football
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 11:09
    Clément Turpin named Best Male Referee of 2025 by IFFHS

    The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named the Best Male Referee of 2025.

    According to Report, citing the official IFFHS website, French referee Clément Turpin ranked first with 65 points.

    Another French referee, François Letexier, and Polish referee Szymon Marciniak shared second and third place, each earning 55 points.

    Clément Turpin IFFHS Best Male Referee of 2025
    IFFHS ilin ən yaxşı kişi hakiminin adını açıqlayıb

