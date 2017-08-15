 Top
    Chinese businessman buys Southampton FC

    Jisheng Gao paid £210 million

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao and his family have completed a deal to buy 80% of Southampton.

    Report informs citing BBC, businessman Jisheng Gao paid £210 million.

    "Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club," said Katharina Liebherr, who inherited Saints from her late father, Markus, in 2010 when they were in League One.

    She will retain a 20% share.

    Liebherr said the Gao family share Southampton's "values and ambitions", adding: "As a team, we will strive to build upon the strong foundation that is in place towards sustainable long-term success."

    Notably, Southampton ranked 8th in the Premier League last season. 

