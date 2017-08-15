Chinese businessman buys Southampton FC

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao and his family have completed a deal to buy 80% of Southampton.

Report informs citing BBC, businessman Jisheng Gao paid £210 million.

"Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club," said Katharina Liebherr, who inherited Saints from her late father, Markus, in 2010 when they were in League One.

She will retain a 20% share.

Liebherr said the Gao family share Southampton's "values and ambitions", adding: "As a team, we will strive to build upon the strong foundation that is in place towards sustainable long-term success."

Notably, Southampton ranked 8th in the Premier League last season.